Solid victory for St. Lawrence Saints – shut out Brown Bears

The St. Lawrence Saints won their home game against the Brown Bears. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kristina Bahl . Katina Duscio and Suyeon Eom assisted.

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Anna Segedi scored, assisted by Kristina Bahl and Taylor Lum .

Aly McLeod scored late in the second period, assisted by Anna Segedi and Chloé Puddifant .

Aly McLeod increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Shailynn Snow and Katina Duscio.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Rachel Teslak who increased the Saints' lead, assisted by Katina Duscio, early into the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Next up, the Saints face Yale at 2 p.m. CST, while the Bears face Clarkson on the road at 2 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Saturday.