Solid victory for Saint Anselm Hawks – shut out Dartmouth Big Green

The Saint Anselm Hawks won their road game against Dartmouth Big Green. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Hawks first took the lead late into the second period, with a goal from Kelly Golini, assisted by Audrey Jackson and Natalie Tulchinsky.

The Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 with 55 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Natalie Tulchinsky.

The Hawks have now racked up six straight road wins.

Next up:

The Big Green hosts the Vermont Catamounts in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The same day, the Hawks will host the Eagles at 2:30 p.m. CST.