Solid victory for Rensselaer Engineers – shut out Brown Bears

The Rensselaer Engineers won their road game against the Brown Bears. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Engineers took the lead when Ellie Kaiser scored assisted by Sabrina Beaudoin and Marah Wagner.

Maddy Peterson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sarah Bukvic and Nyah Philip.

In the end the 3-0 came from Ellie Kaiser who increased the Engineers' lead, late in the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Bears host Connecticut on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST. The Engineers host Colgate to play the Raiders on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.