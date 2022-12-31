Solid victory for Connecticut Huskies – shut out Brown Bears

The Connecticut Huskies won their road game against the Brown Bears. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting Huskies opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Brianna Ware scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Megan Woodworth and Kathryn Stockdale .

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Ainsley Svetek scored, assisted by Ava Rinker and Carlie Magier .

3-0 goal came from Megan Woodworth who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Kathryn Stockdale and Kaitlyn Yearwood , early into the second period.

Next up:

The Bears travel to the St. Lawrence Saints on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Merrimack at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.