Solid victory for Colgate Raiders – shut out Dartmouth Big Green

The Colgate Raiders won their home game against Dartmouth Big Green. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Maggie MacEachern scored.

The Raiders made it 2-0 with a goal from Danielle Serdachny .

Late, Elyssa Biederman scored a goal, assisted by Danielle Serdachny and Maggie MacEachern, making the score 3-0.

Dara Greig increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Elyssa Biederman and Kristýna Kaltounková .

Dara Greig increased the lead to 5-0 three minutes later, assisted by Danielle Serdachny and Tanner Gates .

Kristýna Kaltounková increased the lead to 6-0 seven minutes later.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Kristýna Kaltounková who increased the Raiders' lead, late into the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Coming up:

Next up, the Raiders face Harvard at 2 p.m. CST, while the Big Green faces Cornell on the road at 2 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on on Saturday.