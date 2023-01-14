Solid victory for Clarkson Golden Knights – shut out Union Dutchwomen

The Clarkson Golden Knights won their road game against the Union Dutchwomen. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Golden Knights' Gabrielle David increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Anne Cherkowski .

The Golden Knights scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Haley Winn who increased the Golden Knights' lead, with a minute left into the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

Next up, the Dutchwomen face Dartmouth at 5 p.m. CST. The Golden Knights take on St. Lawrence on the road at 5 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Friday.