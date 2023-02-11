Sponsored By
Women's College | ECAC - Women's

Solid victory for Clarkson Golden Knights – shut out Dartmouth Big Green

The Clarkson Golden Knights won their road game against Dartmouth Big Green. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

February 11, 2023 04:52 PM
Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Big Green hosting Yale at 5 p.m. CST, and the Golden Knights hosting Princeton at 5 p.m. CST.