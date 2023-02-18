Snow scores 2 in St. Lawrence Saints' win over Quinnipiac Bobcats

The St. Lawrence Saints won against the visiting Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Saints took the lead when Shailynn Snow scored the first goal assisted by Julia Gosling .

Five minutes into the period, Alexa Hoskin scored a goal, assisted by Courtney Vorster and Maya Labad , making the score 1-1.

The Saints made it 2-1 with a goal from Taylor Lum .

The Saints increased the lead to 3-1, after only 18 seconds into the third period when Shailynn Snow beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Chloé Puddifant and Abby Hustler .

Aly McLeod increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period.

Next up:

The Saints are set to face Princeton at 2 p.m. CST, while the Bobcats face Clarkson at 2 p.m. CST. Both games take place Saturday.