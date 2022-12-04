Six straight wins for Quinnipiac Bobcats after 5-0 over Union Dutchwomen

The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Union Dutchwomen have both shown great form. But, Quinnipiac won the game on Friday and has six wins in a row, while Union's run of taking points in five straight games was broken. The game finished 5-0.

The Bobcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Maya Labad . Kendall Cooper and Sophie Urban assisted.

The Bobcats' Kendall Cooper increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Maddy Samoskevich and Olivia Mobley .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Maya Labad late in the first, assisted by Sadie Peart and Kate Reilly .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Bobcats led 5-0 going in to the third period.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Bobcats.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Dutchwomen will host Princeton at 2 p.m. CST and the Bobcats will host Rensselaer at 2 p.m. CST.