Sharp shooting from Gosling in St. Lawrence Saints' win over Brown Bears

The host St. Lawrence Saints claimed six goals the hosting Brown Bears on Saturday. The final score was 6-1.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Shailynn Snow . Abby Hustler and Julia Gosling assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Saints led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Saints increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Julia Gosling beat the goalie again, assisted by Abby Hustler and Kristina Bahl . That left the final score at 6-1.

Next games:

The Bears travel to Rensselaer on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Saints host Colgate to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.