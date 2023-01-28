Sharp shooting from Bowlby in Dartmouth Big Green's win over Cornell Big Red

Host Dartmouth Big Green claimed five goals hosting Cornell Big Red on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Big Green took the lead when Jenna Donohue scored the first goal assisted by Laura Fuoco .

Maura Fiorenza then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Izee Powell and Laura Fuoco assisted.

Late, Laura Fuoco scored a goal, assisted by Tiffany Hill and Annie King, making the score 3-0.

Izzy Daniel narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Alyssa Regalado and Gillis Frechette .

CC Bowlby increased the lead to 4-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Jenna Donohue and Sydney Herrington .

CC Bowlby increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Cally Dixon and Lauren Messier .

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Big Red will host the Golden Knights at 5 p.m. CST, and the Big Green will visit the Bobcats at 2 p.m. CST.