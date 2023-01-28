Sharp shooting from Bloomer in Harvard's win over Cornell Big Red
Host Harvard claimed seven goals hosting Cornell Big Red on Friday. The final score was 7-6.
Host Harvard claimed seven goals hosting Cornell Big Red on Friday. The final score was 7-6.
Three goals were scored in the first period, and the Crimson led 3-2 going in to the second period.
The second period ended with a 6-5 lead for the Crimson.
Shannon Hollands increased the lead to 7-5 late in the third period.
The Big Red narrowed the gap to 7-6 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from McKenna Van Gelder , assisted by Lily Delianedis and Gillis Frechette .
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Big Red hosts Dartmouth at 2 p.m. CST and the Crimson visits Colgate at 2 p.m. CST.