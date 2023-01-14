Rensselaer Engineers victorious against St. Lawrence Saints

The Rensselaer Engineers defeated the visiting St. Lawrence Saints 2-0. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Rensselaer managed to pull out a win.

The Engineers first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Meg Hildner, assisted by Sarah Bukvic and Sophia Jones.

The Engineers increased the lead to 2-0 with 34 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ellie Kaiser.

Coming up:

The Engineers travel to Harvard on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Saints will face RIT on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.