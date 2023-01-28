Rensselaer Engineers score twice in the third to beat Union Dutchwomen
The Rensselaer Engineers defeated the Union Dutchwomen 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Rensselaer pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
Rensselaer's Ellie Kaiser scored the game-winning goal.
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.