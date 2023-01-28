Rensselaer Engineers score twice in the third to beat Union Dutchwomen

The Rensselaer Engineers defeated the Union Dutchwomen 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Rensselaer pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Rensselaer's Ellie Kaiser scored the game-winning goal.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.