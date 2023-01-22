Red hot Yale beats star-studded Quinnipiac Bobcats

Yale won 4-2 on the road against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The result means that Quinnipiac claimed their 11th win in a row, while Quinnipiac's six-win streak was ended.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Claire Dalton . Sylvia Bojarski and Carina DiAntonio assisted.

The Yale's players Emma Seitz increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Carina DiAntonio.

The Yale players increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Carina DiAntonio with a minute left into the first, assisted by Jordan Ray .

Olivia Mobley narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Sadie Peart and Alexa Hoskin .

The Bobcats narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Kate Reilly scored, assisted by Kendall Cooper and Maddy Samoskevich .

The Yale players increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.19 remaining of the third after a goal from Carina DiAntonio, assisted by Charlotte Welch.

The Bobcats were whistled for no penalties, while the Yale players received no penalties.

Next up:

The Bobcats host the Princeton on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST. The Yale players will face St. Lawrence at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.