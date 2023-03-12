Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College ECAC - Women's

Quinnipiac Bobcats win in overtime thriller and move on

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have advanced to the next round after a 3-2 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the playoff knock-out game.

img_500266965_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have advanced to the next round after a 3-2 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the playoff knock-out game.

Quinnipiac's Madison Chantler scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Shay Maloney .

Kiara Zanon scored late into the second period, assisted by Olivia Wallin .

The Nittany Lions made it 2-1 with a goal from Olivia Wallin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Reilly tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Kendall Cooper and Olivia Mobley . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 34:37 before Madison Chantler scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Olivia Mobley and Shay Maloney.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next