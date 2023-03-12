Quinnipiac Bobcats win in overtime thriller and move on

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have advanced to the next round after a 3-2 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the playoff knock-out game.

Quinnipiac's Madison Chantler scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Shay Maloney .

Kiara Zanon scored late into the second period, assisted by Olivia Wallin .

The Nittany Lions made it 2-1 with a goal from Olivia Wallin.

Kate Reilly tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Kendall Cooper and Olivia Mobley . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 34:37 before Madison Chantler scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Olivia Mobley and Shay Maloney.