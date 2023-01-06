Quinnipiac Bobcats win at home against Harvard

The Quinnipiac Bobcats won the home game against Harvard 3-1 on Friday.

The Bobcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Olivia Mobley . Lexie Adzija assisted.

Nina Steigauf scored late in the second period, assisted by Jess Schryver and Lexie Adzija.

The Crimson narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 27 seconds into the third period when Shannon Hollands beat the goalie, assisted by Paige Lester and Kyra Willoughby .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Madison Chantler found the back of the net, assisted by Olivia Mobley and Shay Maloney . That left the final score at 3-1.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Bobcats face Dartmouth at 2 p.m. CST and the Crimson takes on Princeton on the road at 2 p.m. CST.