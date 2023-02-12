Quinnipiac Bobcats score twice in the third to beat Union Dutchwomen

The Quinnipiac Bobcats defeated the Union Dutchwomen 5-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Quinnipiac pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Bobcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nina Steigauf . Jess Schryver and Kendall Cooper assisted.

The Dutchwomen's Celeste Beaudoin tied the game late into the first, assisted by Riley Walsh .

Alexa Hoskin took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Maya Labad and Courtney Vorster .

Madison Chantler increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Kate Reilly .

Shay Maloney increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Olivia Mobley .

Eight minutes later, Sadie Peart scored, assisted by Kendall Cooper.

Next games:

The Bobcats are set to face St. Lawrence at 5 p.m. CST, while the Dutchwomen face Colgate at 5 p.m. CST. Both games are set for Friday.