Quinnipiac Bobcats got a shutout against Dartmouth Big Green

The Quinnipiac Bobcats picked up a decisive road win against Dartmouth Big Green. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The visiting Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kendall Cooper . Shay Maloney and Maddy Samoskevich assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Maya Labad scored, assisted by Jess Schryver .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Sadie Peart netted one, assisted by Kate Reilly and Maya Labad.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Jess Schryver found the back of the net.

Kate Reilly increased the lead to 5-0 five minutes later, assisted by Maya Labad.

Shay Maloney increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Olivia Mobley .

Alexa Hoskin increased the lead to 7-0 six minutes later, assisted by Zoe Boyd and Maya Labad.

The Bobcats made it 8-0 when Maddy Samoskevich scored, assisted by Kendall Cooper and Jess Schryver with a minute left in the third period. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Bobcats play against Rensselaer on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Big Green will face Princeton on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.