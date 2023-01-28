Quinnipiac Bobcats got a shut out against Princeton

The Quinnipiac Bobcats picked up a decisive home win against the Princeton. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Bobcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Maddy Samoskevich . Kendall Cooper and Maya Labad assisted.

The Bobcats' Kate Reilly increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Nina Steigauf and Kendall Cooper.

Kendall Cooper increased the lead to 3-0 in the third period, assisted by Maddy Samoskevich and Sadie Peart .

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Olivia Mobley who increased the Bobcats' lead, assisted by Sadie Peart and Alexa Hoskin , with a minute left into the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.