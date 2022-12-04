Quinnipiac Bobcats' defence continues to impress

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have now kept four straight clean sheets after their wall of a defense drew another line in the sand. The game between the Rensselaer Engineers and Quinnipiac finished 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bobcats took the lead when Madison Chantler scored the first goal assisted by Shay Maloney and Olivia Mobley .

Late, Veronica Bac scored a goal, assisted by Sophie Urban and Courtney Vorster , making the score 2-0.

In the end the 3-0 came from Olivia Mobley who increased the Bobcats' lead, assisted by Maddy Samoskevich , with a minute left into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Bobcats.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Engineers face Yale at 5 p.m. CST and the Bobcats take on Providence on the road at 5 p.m. CST.