Quinnipiac Bobcats beat Dartmouth Big Green – Mobley scores 2

The Quinnipiac Bobcats won against visiting Dartmouth Big Green 3-2 on Saturday.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Zoe Uens . Alexa Hoskin and Sadie Peart assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Olivia Mobley scored, assisted by Maddy Samoskevich and Kendall Cooper .

Laura Fuoco narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period, assisted by Sophie Robinson .

Olivia Mobley increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later.

Caroline Appleyard narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kenzie Bachelor .

Next games:

On Friday, the Bobcats will host the Raiders at 5 p.m. CST and the Big Green will play against the Crimson at 2 p.m. CST.