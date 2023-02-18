Princeton's winning streak broken by Clarkson Golden Knights

The Princeton have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Clarkson Golden Knights, Princeton was on a run of five straight wins. But, Friday's game finished 5-4 in overtime and the winning streak was ended.

Clarkson's Anne Cherkowski scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Princeton players started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Sarah Fillier scoring in the first minute, assisted by Maggie Connors and Stef Wallace .

The Princeton players increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Sarah Fillier scored again, assisted by Maggie Connors and Kayla Fillier .

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Princeton players took the lead within the first minute when Maggie Connors found the back of the net, assisted by Kayla Fillier and Annie Kuehl .

Stephanie Markowski tied the game 4-4 five minutes later, assisted by Baylee Kirwan and Kirstyn McQuigge . The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Anne Cherkowski scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Haley Winn and Gabrielle David .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Golden Knights face Quinnipiac at 2 p.m. CST and the Princeton players take on St. Lawrence on the road at 2 p.m. CST.