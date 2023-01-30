ADVERTISEMENT

Princeton women's hockey team scores three hat tricks in one game, Edina's Jane Kuehl among them

Princeton, an unranked team, downs No. 4 Quinnipiac by a score of 11-3 in a game with three hat tricks

Princeton's Stephanie Neatby (35) turns away a shot from Minnesota's Taylor Heise (9) during the second period of a NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament quarterfinal game at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 16, 2019. John Autey / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 29, 2023 06:16 PM
PRINCETON, N.J. — It's not often you see an ice hockey game with one hat trick, let alone three. Princeton women's hockey team was unranked coming into Sunday's game and pulled off a huge upset against No. 4 Quinnipiac in an 11-3 rout, which included hat tricks from three separate skaters.

The Tigers lost game one of the series to the Bobcats, 4-0, so no one expected to see such a high-scoring upset the next night.

Princeton scored five goals in an explosive first-period performance, followed by two in the second and four in the third. Only two of all 11 goals came on the power play, all of the others were at even-strength.

Freshman Jane Kuehl , a native of Edina, Minn., was among the three players to score hat tricks in the game. Kuehl then scored her first ever collegiate goal 10 minutes into the first period, followed by both her second and third goals over the next two frames. Jane's older sister, Annie , notched the primary assist on the first goal.

Former Shattuck-St. Mary's skater Maggie Connors and Ontario native Sarah Fillier were the other two to record three-goal games. Connors and Kuehl both had five-points apiece in the match.

Along with the three hat tricks, Princeton also killed off an entire five-minute major given to Issy Wunder for contact to the head in the first period.

Kayla Fillier and Dominique Cormier were the other two to net goals for the Tigers.

Two Minnesotan's potted goals for Quinnipiac, including Sadie Peart (Grand Rapids-Greenway) and Olivia Mobley (St. Louis Park / Breck). The other goal for the Bobcats came from Quebec native Maya Labad .

Princeton netminder Taylor Hyland stopped 31 of 34 shots on goal in the game for the win.

Other skaters with Minnesota connections to record points in the match include Mariah Keopple (Hill-Murray) and Emma Kee (Shattuck-St. Mary's).

Quinnipiac and Princeton both recorded 34 shots on goal. The Tigers won 33 faceoffs to the Bobcats' 20.

With the win, Princeton moved to 10-11-1 on the season, and 6-10 in the ECAC, while Quinnipiac fell to 24-5 overall and 14-3 in conference play.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
