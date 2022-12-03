Princeton win 5-1 on the road against Rensselaer Engineers

The Princeton won on the road on Friday, handing the Rensselaer Engineers a defeat 5-1.

The Princeton players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Maggie Connors . Sarah Fillier and Kate Monihan assisted.

The Engineers tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Hannah Price, assisted by Sabrina Beaudoin.

Sarah Fillier scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jane Kuehl and Dominique Cormier .

Sarah Fillier then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 3-1. Issy Wunder and Maggie Connors assisted.

Mariah Keopple increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Maggie Connors and Sarah Fillier.

Maggie Connors increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third assisted by Issy Wunder and Sarah Fillier.

Next up:

Next up, the Engineers face Quinnipiac at 2 p.m. CST. The Princeton players take on Union on the road at 2 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for on Saturday.