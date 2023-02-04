Princeton in strong shape as they beat Dartmouth Big Green

The Princeton's difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played Dartmouth Big Green on the road on Saturday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 2-1, meaning that Princeton now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

Princeton's Issy Wunder scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Big Green started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Lauren Messier scoring in the first period.

Maggie Connors scored late into the second period, assisted by Annie Kuehl and Stef Wallace .

Just one minute later Issy Wunder scored, assisted by Mariah Keopple , and decided the game. With that, Wunder completed the Princeton's comeback.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Big Green will host the Saints at 2 p.m. CST and the Princeton players will play against the Dutchwomen at 5 p.m. CST.