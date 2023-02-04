Princeton get the better of Harvard

The Princeton got away with a win on Friday in their road game against Harvard. The game finished 3-2.

The Princeton's players Sarah Fillier increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Maggie Connors and Kayla Fillier .

The Princeton's players Katherine Khramtsov increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period.

Gabi Davidson Adams scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Ellie Bayard and Anne Bloomer .

The Crimson's Anne Bloomer narrowed the gap again, assisted by Kristin Della Rovere at 11:07 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Crimson will travel to the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Princeton players will face Dartmouth on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.