Princeton beat in overtime the Union Dutchwomen
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Princeton come away with the close win over the Union Dutchwomen at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Princeton come away with the close win over the Union Dutchwomen at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.
Princeton's Emerson O'Leary scored the game-winning goal.
The Dutchwomen took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Riley Walsh . Maren Friday and Stephanie Bourque assisted.
The Princeton players tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Kayla Fillier scored, assisted by Annie Kuehl and Maggie Connors .
The Princeton players took the lead early into the third when Kayla Fillier netted one yet again, assisted by Maggie Connors and Stef Wallace .
Riley Walsh tied it up 2-2 late in the third, assisted by Maren Friday and Maya Jones . The game went to overtime.
Just over two minutes in, Emerson O'Leary scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Mariah Keopple and Kate Monihan .
With this win the Princeton players have four straight victories.
Coming up:
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Princeton players host Rensselaer at 2 p.m. CST and the Dutchwomen welcome the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 2 p.m. CST.