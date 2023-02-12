Princeton beat in overtime the Rensselaer Engineers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Princeton come away with the close win over the Rensselaer Engineers at home on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Princeton's Annie Kuehl scored the game-winning goal.

The Princeton players took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Stef Wallace . Jane Kuehl and Chloe Harvey assisted.

The Engineers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Ellie Kaiser found the back of the net, assisted by Taylor Larsen and Marah Wagner.

The Princeton players made it 2-1 with a goal from Mariah Keopple .

Engineers' Maddy Papineau tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Marah Wagner and Ellie Kaiser assisted.

The Engineers took the lead early into the third period when Maddy Papineau scored yet again, assisted by Ellie Kaiser and Sabrina Beaudoin.

Annie Kuehl tied the game 3-3 late into the third, assisted by Maggie Connors and Stef Wallace. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:27 before Annie Kuehl scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Taylor Hyland .

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Princeton players.

Next up:

The Princeton players are set to face Clarkson at 5 p.m. CST, while the Engineers face Cornell at 5 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for Friday.