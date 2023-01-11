Points were split as Harvard hosted St. Lawrence Saints

Home-team Harvard and the visiting St. Lawrence Saints claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Tuesday.

The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Aly McLeod . Abby Hustler and Anna Segedi assisted.

Kristina Bahl scored midway through the second period, assisted by Julia Gosling and Chloé Puddifant .

Halfway through, Mia Biotti scored a goal, assisted by Shannon Hollands and Kyra Willoughby , making the score 2-1.

The Crimson made it 2-2 with a goal from Hannah Chorske .

Next games:

On Friday, the Crimson will host the Big Green at 2 p.m. CST and the Saints will play against the Dutchwomen at 5 p.m. CST.