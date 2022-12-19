Ohio State Buckeyes win 4-3 on the road against Cornell Big Red

The Ohio State Buckeyes broke a tie game, winning 4-3 on the road over Cornell Big Red on Saturday.

The visiting Buckeyes took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jennifer Gardiner . Gabby Rosenthal and Makenna Webster assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Buckeyes led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Paetyn Levis increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Emma Maltais .

The Big Red narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 01.27 remaining of the third after a goal from McKenna Van Gelder , assisted by Izzy Daniel and Alyssa Regalado .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 12 p.m. CST.