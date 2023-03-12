Sponsored By
Women's College ECAC - Women's

Northeastern Huskies win over Yale

The Northeastern Huskies won the playoff knock-out game against Yale 4-1.

March 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Lily Shannon scored the first goal assisted by Skylar Irving .

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Chloe Aurard netted one, assisted by Megan Carter and Alina Mueller.

Alina Mueller increased the lead to 3-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Chloe Aurard and Maureen Murphy .

Anna Bargman narrowed the gap to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Jordan Ray and Elle Hartje .

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-1 with 39 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Maureen Murphy.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
