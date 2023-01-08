Nicole Gosling and Darcie Lappan in excellent shape as Clarkson Golden Knights beat Brown Bears

On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Clarkson Golden Knights defeated the Brown Bears 2-1.

Clarkson's Darcie Lappan scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Bears started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Maddie Morgan scoring in the first period, assisted by Jade Iginla and India McDadi .

The Golden Knights' Nicole Gosling tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Stephanie Markowski and Gabrielle David .

The Golden Knights made it 2-1 late into the second period when Darcie Lappan netted one, assisted by Anne Cherkowski and Gabrielle David. With that, Lappan completed the Clarkson Golden Knights' comeback.

Next up:

The Golden Knights travel to Rensselaer on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Bears host Yale to play the Yale players on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST.