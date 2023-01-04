Mercyhurst couldn't stop star-studded Yale from winning

Yale and Mercyhurst met on Tuesday. Yale came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-0.

The Yale players started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Kiersten Goode scoring in the first period, assisted by Kaitlyn Rippon and Naomi Boucher .

Emma DeCorby scored in the second period, assisted by Anna Bargman and Jordan Ray .

The Yale players made it 3-0 with a goal from Grace Lee .

The Yale players increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Claire Dalton netted one, assisted by Gracie Gilkyson .

The Yale players made it 5-0 when Claire Sedgewick found the back of the net, assisted by Grace Lee and Emmery Korfmacher late into the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Yale players travels to Clarkson on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Lakers hosts Post to play the Eagles on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST.