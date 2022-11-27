Maine Black Bears win against Clarkson Golden Knights in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Clarkson Golden Knights' home game against the Maine Black Bears ran into overtime on Saturday. Maine snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

Maine's Alyssa Wruble scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Golden Knights started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Darcie Lappan scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Stephanie Markowski and Gabrielle David.

The Black Bears' Mira Seregely tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Luisa Welcke and Alyssa Wruble.

The Black Bears took the lead with a minute left into the first when Elise Morphy scored, assisted by Luisa Welcke and Lilli Welcke.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Anne Cherkowski took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Darcie Lappan and Gabrielle David.

The Black Bears tied the score 4-4 with 45 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ida Kuoppala, assisted by Mira Seregely and Luisa Welcke.

Next up:

On Friday the Golden Knights will play at home against the Crimson at 5 p.m. CST, while the Black Bears will face the Terriers road at 6 p.m. CST.