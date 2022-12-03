Lessard scores twice in Clarkson Golden Knights' win over Harvard

The Clarkson Golden Knights won against visiting Harvard 5-1 on Friday.

The Golden Knights took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jenna Goodwin . Sara Swiderski and Kirstyn McQuigge assisted.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Nicole Gosling scored, assisted by Darcie Lappan and Anne Cherkowski .

Florence Lessard scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Baylee Kirwan and Jaidan Fahrny .

Gabrielle David increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Olivia Hanson and Darcie Lappan.

Florence Lessard increased the lead to 5-0 four minutes later, assisted by Emily Wisnewski and Gabrielle David.

The Crimson narrowed the gap to 5-1 with 01.18 remaining of the third after a goal from Anne Bloomer , assisted by Kristin Della Rovere and Eleanor Winges .

Coming up:

The Golden Knights are set to face Dartmouth at 2 p.m. CST, while the Crimson faces St. Lawrence at 2 p.m. CST. Both games are set for Saturday.