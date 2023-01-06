Kuehl strikes twice as Princeton beat Dartmouth Big Green

The Princeton defeated visiting Dartmouth Big Green 5-2 on Friday.

The hosting Princeton players took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Mia Coene . Emerson O'Leary and Jane Kuehl assisted.

The Princeton players increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Annie Kuehl scored, assisted by Solveig Neunzert and Maggie Connors .

The Princeton's players Kayla Fillier increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Mariah Keopple and Maggie Connors.

The Princeton players increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Issy Wunder late into the first, assisted by Katherine Khramtsov and Sarah Fillier .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Princeton players.

The Big Green narrowed the gap again with a goal from Currie Putrah , assisted by CC Bowlby and Sophie Robinson at 7:22 into the third period.

Annie Kuehl increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Solveig Neunzert and Emerson O'Leary.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Princeton players will host Harvard at 2 p.m. CST and the Big Green will host Quinnipiac at 2 p.m. CST.