Harvard wins over New Hampshire when Paige Lester found the back of the net

Harvard won 1-0 at home to New Hampshire. The only goal of the game came from Paige Lester, who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Crimson will play the Golden Knights at 5 p.m. CST, and the Wildcats will play the Huskies at 1 p.m. CST.