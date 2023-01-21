Harvard wins at home against Rensselaer Engineers

Harvard won when it visited the Rensselaer Engineers on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The Engineers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Taylor Zahirnyi. Asiah Taylor-Walters and Sabrina Beaudoin assisted.

The Crimson tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Anne Bloomer late into the first, assisted by Kristin Della Rovere and Gabi Davidson Adams .

The Crimson made it 2-1 early in the second period when Gabi Davidson Adams netted one, assisted by Anne Bloomer and Kyra Willoughby .

Shannon Hollands increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Crimson hosts Union at 2 p.m. CST and the Engineers welcome Dartmouth Big Green at 2 p.m. CST.