Harvard wins against Dartmouth Big Green in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Harvard come away with the close win over Dartmouth Big Green on the road on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Harvard's Kristin Della Rovere scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Big Green took the lead when Lauren Messier scored assisted by Shae Messner .

Late, Anne Bloomer scored a goal, assisted by Kristin Della Rovere and Kyra Willoughby , making the score 1-1.

Jenna Donohue took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Meredith Jensen and Laura Fuoco .

Paige Lester tied the game 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Shannon Hollands and Hannah Chorske . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:49 before Kristin Della Rovere scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Gabi Davidson Adams .

Coming up:

The Big Green hosts Union on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Crimson hosts Sacred Heart to play the Pioneers on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.