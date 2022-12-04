Harvard digs deep in the third to win against St. Lawrence Saints

The St. Lawrence Saints and visiting Harvard were tied going into the third, but Harvard pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.

Harvard's Mia Biotti scored the game-winning goal.

The Saints took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Rachel Teslak . Chloé Puddifant and Anna Segedi assisted.

The Crimson tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Ellie Bayard beat the goalie, assisted by Jade Arnone and Shannon Hollands .

The Crimson took the lead with 31 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Mia Biotti, assisted by Anne Bloomer and Kristin Della Rovere .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Saints hosting the Bears at 5 p.m. CST and the Crimson visiting the Bobcats at 2 p.m. CST.