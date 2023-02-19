Hard to beat at home: Yale on nine straight wins

Home does it for Yale, and on Saturday it beat Harvard 10-1 and made it nine successive home wins.

The Yale players started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Elle Hartje scoring in the first minute, assisted by Emma DeCorby .

The Crimson tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Jade Arnone scored, assisted by Paige Lester .

The Yale players took the lead with a goal from Tijana Miskovic late into the first period, assisted by Kaitlyn Rippon and Emma Harvey .

The Yale's players Elle Hartje increased the lead to 3-1 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Jordan Ray and Anna Bargman .

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Yale players.

The Yale players increased the lead to 7-1, after only 59 seconds into the third period when Carina DiAntonio beat the goalie, assisted by Claire Dalton .

The Yale players increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third period when Sofie Zander netted one, assisted by Anna Bargman.

Elle Hartje increased the lead to 9-1 six minutes later, assisted by Anna Bargman.

Anna Bargman increased the lead to 10-1 four minutes later, assisted by Olivia Muhn and Elle Hartje.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Friday at 2 p.m. CST.