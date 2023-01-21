Hannah Price and Taylor Zahirnyi clinch it for Rensselaer Engineers against Dartmouth Big Green

The Rensselaer Engineers eked out a win against Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Engineers took the lead when Hannah Price scored the first goal assisted by Ellie Kaiser and Marah Wagner.

Taylor Zahirnyi then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-0. Ellie Kaiser assisted.

CC Bowlby narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Tiffany Hill .

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Big Green will face Colgate on the road at 5 p.m. CST, while the Engineers host Union at 5 p.m. CST.