Gosling strikes twice as St. Lawrence Saints beat Dartmouth Big Green

The St. Lawrence Saints defeated hosting Dartmouth Big Green 7-3 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Celine Pietraszek . Izee Powell and Currie Putrah assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Saints led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Saints increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period when Gabi Jones found the back of the net, assisted by Kennedy Wilson and Kiley Mastel .

Abby Hustler increased the lead to 6-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Shailynn Snow and Julia Gosling .

Rachel Bjorgan increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kennedy Wilson and Chloé Puddifant .

CC Bowlby narrowed the gap to 7-3 four minutes later, assisted by Sydney Herrington and Currie Putrah.

Next up:

The Big Green plays Clarkson away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST. The Saints will face Quinnipiac at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.