Gabrielle David and Jenna Goodwin in excellent shape as Clarkson Golden Knights beat Quinnipiac Bobcats

On Saturday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as the Clarkson Golden Knights defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 2-1.

The hosting Golden Knights took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jenna Goodwin . Darcie Lappan and Jaden Bogden assisted.

The Golden Knights' Gabrielle David increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Nicole Gosling and Brooke McQuigge .

Lexie Adzija narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Nina Steigauf and Maddy Samoskevich .