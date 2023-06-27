From the roller rink to the ice; Californian goaltender commits to St. Lawrence

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — The sport of hockey is rapidly growing on the West Coast, specifically in southern California. There are more and more skaters each year achieving success and committing to play college hockey from the region, but it can be difficult living in a part of the United States that doesn't have any Division I programs. In fact, the closest Division I women's team to Los Angeles would either be Minnesota State (in Mankato, Minnesota) or Lindenwood University (in St. Charles, Missouri), and both of which would be about a 25-hour drive.

Because the entirety of Division I programs in women's hockey are located in central or eastern parts of the United States, it can be tough process for prospects from the West Coast to get attention from scouts and coaches unless they move away from home; but that's not a realistic option for most families.

"It can be difficult to try and get coaches to look at you," said recent Division I commit Sami Phelan, a goaltender for the Anaheim Lady Ducks. "You just have to keep reaching out and keep staying in contact, and that's what happened with me. Sometimes coaches wouldn't respond but it wouldn't set me back, I would just keep emailing them. I just happened to be very fortunate that St. Lawrence was one of those schools that I kept reaching out to, and now here I am, committed."

Phelan, a resident of Laguna Beach, which is located just south of Anaheim, is the youngest of five children in her family and got her start like many others did in the area — playing roller hockey.

"The Ducks organization had a program where they would go to small schools and hand out gear and my school just happened to be one that was chosen," Phelan told The Rink Live. She said that one of the coaches talked about being in need of girls players, so she thought that she would give roller hockey a try, specifically in the position of goalie.

After about two years of playing roller hockey, one of the coaches told Sami's mother that they saw potential in her as an ice hockey player. Later that year, Phelan went to a Lady Ducks clinic on the ice but the first session in goal wasn't easy. "I was absolutely horrible, I couldn't skate," joked the California native. "But I met my goalie coach there, and now here I am, committed to play Division I."

Phelan is multi-talented and can actually skate as a player too, not just as a goaltender. She has skated for the 16A Lady Ducks team in the past just for fun and to get her mind off the pressure of the AAA ice hockey team and she competes for the Ducks on Wheels roller team in the summer too.

Sami Phelan of the Anaheim Lady Ducks stands in goal during a game.

Despite standing at just 5-foot-3, the 17-year-old prides herself on her determination as a goalie and says that one of her biggest strengths is her athletic ability. She has a true drive to get to the puck quickly and keep it out of the net, which can make up for her shorter stature.

Phelan's goal is to be able to play at the highest level possible, and those dreams are starting to become reality as she recently announced her commitment to St. Lawrence on Friday, June 23.

"I probably talked to them for three or four months, but what originally spiked my interest in St. Lawrence is that the Lady Ducks put on a college tour and we were touring all of the schools in New York and we went to St. Lawrence and I knew I could see myself going there," said Phelan. "We just kept keeping each other updated and I eventually got a call after a showcase in Rochester (N.Y.) and got offered a spot."

Sami Phelan's commitment decision.

"I loved the small campus atmosphere," said the California netminder, who toured the university twice. "Every time I visited it was just so welcoming and everybody knew each other. Everyone was super nice to us. The coach is super nice and I love the style that he coaches, plus the facilities are amazing."

St. Lawrence University is a private liberal arts college located in upstate Canton, New York. It has an enrollment of about 2,500 undergraduate students. The Saints compete in the ECAC, most recently finishing in sixth place out of 12 teams in 2022-23 and going 17-19-3 overall last season.

It will be a new experience for Phelan to go to college so far away from home but she is mostly just excited to be chasing her dreams. The 17-year-old plans on playing with the Anaheim Lady Ducks 19U AAA team before competing for the Saints in the fall of 2024.

Phelan plans on studying business and/or real estate in college as she is hoping to take over her family's development company one day. When she's not out on the ice or the roller rink, you can find the Laguna Beach native hanging out on the beach, surfing, or taking care of the animals and the grapes at her family's vineyard in Napa.