Finally a win – Union Dutchwomen have ended losing streak after 3-1 vs. Harvard

On Saturday, the Union Dutchwomen ended their wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over Harvard. The final score was 3-1.

The hosting Crimson started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ellie Bayard scoring in the first period, assisted by Sophie Ensley and Eva Dorr .

The Dutchwomen tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Carmen Merlo netted one, assisted by Maddie Suitor and Greta Kropp .

The Dutchwomen made it 2-1 midway through when Emily King scored, assisted by Ashley Adams .

The Dutchwomen increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.29 remaining of the third period after a goal from Riley Walsh .

Next games:

Next up, the Crimson faces Cornell at 5 p.m. CST. The Dutchwomen take on Rensselaer on the road at 5 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on on Friday.