Finally a win – Princeton have ended losing streak after 11-3 vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats

On Sunday, the Princeton ended their wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The final score was 11-3.

The first period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Princeton players.

The Princeton players scored two goals in second period an held the lead 7-2 going in to the second break.

The Princeton players increased the lead to 8-2 within the first minute of the third period when Sarah Fillier scored yet again, assisted by Mariah Keopple and Kate Monihan .

Maggie Connors increased the lead to 9-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Sarah Fillier and Stef Wallace .

Sarah Fillier increased the lead to 2-10 four minutes later, assisted by Annie Kuehl and Maggie Connors.

Olivia Mobley narrowed the gap to 3-10 four minutes later.

The Princeton players increased the lead to 3-11 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Jane Kuehl , assisted by Chloe Harvey .

Next games:

On Friday, the Princeton players will host the Crimson at 5 p.m. CST and the Bobcats will play against the Big Green at 2 p.m. CST.