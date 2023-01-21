Dartmouth Big Green victorious against Union Dutchwomen

Dartmouth Big Green defeated the Union Dutchwomen 3-1 on Friday.

The visiting Dutchwomen took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Maren Friday . Olivia Groulx and Greta Kropp assisted.

The Big Green's Tiffany Hill tied it up with a minute left into the first period, assisted by Jenna Donohue and Annie King.

The Big Green's Carlie Primomo took the lead with a minute left in the first, assisted by Lauren Messier and Currie Putrah .

The Big Green increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the second period when CC Bowlby beat the goalie, assisted by Laura Fuoco and Jenna Donohue. With that, Bowlby completed Dartmouth Big Green's comeback.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Big Green hosts Rensselaer at 2 p.m. CST and the Dutchwomen visit Harvard at 2 p.m. CST.