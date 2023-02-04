Dara Greig and Kaitlyn O'Donohoe played pivotal roles in road win against St. Lawrence Saints

On Friday, the Colgate Raiders outlasted the St. Lawrence Saints in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kaitlyn O'Donohoe . Allyson Simpson and Kristýna Kaltounková assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Dara Greig late in the first, assisted by Sydney Bard .

Abby Hustler narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the third period.

Next games:

The Saints are set to face Cornell at 2 p.m. CST, while the Raiders face Clarkson at 2 p.m. CST. Both games take place Saturday.